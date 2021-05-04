Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,256 shares of company stock worth $12,100,453. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

