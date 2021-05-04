Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.33.

UPST stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

