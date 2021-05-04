UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $405.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

