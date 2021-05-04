US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,058 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $99,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $374.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,536. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

