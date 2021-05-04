US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $488,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,927,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

