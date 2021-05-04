US Bancorp DE Has $228.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,054 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $228,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,087 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,928.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,829,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. 1,557,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.