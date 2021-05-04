US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,843 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $295,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

