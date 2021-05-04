US Bancorp DE Sells 38,400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Mills were worth $147,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 25.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.54. 45,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

