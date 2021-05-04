US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL opened at $42.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Ecology by 8.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in US Ecology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.