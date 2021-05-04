Usca Ria LLC Acquires 5,345 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 116.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $109.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

