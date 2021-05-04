Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,728,566 shares of company stock worth $837,010,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

