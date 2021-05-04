Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 175.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.