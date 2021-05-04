Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.