Usca Ria LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55.

