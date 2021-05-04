Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $592,439.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,818 shares in the company, valued at $9,396,183.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

