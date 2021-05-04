V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,780. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -684.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

