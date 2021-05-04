Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

