VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 2nd.

