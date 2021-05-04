VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25.

