Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of EDV stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,699. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $177.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

