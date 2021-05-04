Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

