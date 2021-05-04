Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is JustInvest LLC’s 9th Largest Position

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 327,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

