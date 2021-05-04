Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 362.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.

