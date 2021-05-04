Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average is $253.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.93 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

