Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,244,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $105.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.