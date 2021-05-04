Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.91. 3,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.