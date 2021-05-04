Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,002. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

