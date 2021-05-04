Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

