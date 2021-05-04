Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,154,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $102.56 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.65.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

