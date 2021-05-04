Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Boosted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

VO stock opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

