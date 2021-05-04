Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

