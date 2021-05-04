Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,340,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $14,532,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

