Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,732.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 219,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.