Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 26.5% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,818,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.28. 3,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

