Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,215,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,125. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

