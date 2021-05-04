Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.7% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 104,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. 77,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,175. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

