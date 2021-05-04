Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.35. 192,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,179. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

