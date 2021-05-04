Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 128.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,435,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of VFMF stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $100.86. 5,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00.

