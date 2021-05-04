Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varta currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €101.86 ($119.83).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €120.95 ($142.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €121.48. Varta has a one year low of €70.25 ($82.65) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

