Vectrus (VEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Vectrus to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect Vectrus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VEC stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

