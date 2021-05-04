Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 464 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average is $270.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

