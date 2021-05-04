Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

