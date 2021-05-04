Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.36.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.