Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 434 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

