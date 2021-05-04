Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $283.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.25 and a 200 day moving average of $247.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $287.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

