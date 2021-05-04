Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,055,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.