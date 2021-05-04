Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.68 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.