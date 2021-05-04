Verus Financial Partners Inc. Invests $222,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,185.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,918.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.