VerusCoin Market Cap Hits $162.56 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $162.56 million and $100,816.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00274254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01168263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00761976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.23 or 0.99806235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,046,793 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

