ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIAC. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.